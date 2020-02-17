ISRO Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for several posts – check last date, how to apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through official website

ISRO Recruitment 2020: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued a notification for number of posts. Applications have been invited for positions of Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant, Fireman, Library Assistant among others. Those looking to apply may do so on or before March 6 through the prescribed format on official website isro.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is March 7.

Dates to remember

Last date to submit online application: March 6

Last date to pay application fee: March 7

Details of vacant posts

Technical Assistant: 41 positions

Technician: 102 positions

Fireman:4 positions

Draughtsman: 3 positions

Cook: 5 positions

Hindi-Typist: 2 positions

Library Assistant: 4 positions

Heavy Vehicle Driver: 4 positions

Catering Attendant: 5 positions

Scientific Assistant: 7 positions

Light Vehicle Driver: 4 positions

Qualification

Those applying for positions of cook, firemen, technician-B, driver, and draughtsman must at least be class XII pass along with ITI certification. For technical assistant positions, candidates must have a relevant diploma is required. Those applying for the post of library assistant and scientific assistant must at least be a graduate from any recognised recognized institute.

Age limit

While the minimum required age is 18, the maximum age limit must be 35 for the posts of draughtsman, cook technician and driver. The upper age limit for those applying for posts of Hindi typist and catering attendant is 26 years.

Here’s how to apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through official website isro.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 6.

Last year in December, India’s premier space agency had come out with a notification inviting applications to apply for electrician, carpenter and other posts. Candidates were asked to apply at official website- isro.gov.in till November 29, 2019.

The advertisement had also said that candidates would be selected through their performances I written test and interview. It had also said that selected candidates would be posted at Propellant Complex, Rasayani Facility, Raigad district, Maharashtra, and ISTRAC ground station, SDSC Bihar, Sriharokota. ISRO was looking to fill up 90 posts. While the minimum age required was 18, the maximum age preferred was 35.