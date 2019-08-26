ISRO recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer at isro.gov.in | Check salary, post details here

ISRO recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple posts on offer by the Indian Space Research Organisation at isro.gov.in. Check salary, other details here.
ISRO recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a part of its latest recruitment edition has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at isro.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill the same as the application link has alreadu been activated by the organization. The application process is for the posts of Technician, Draughtsman and Technical Assistant. Candidates who are interested in the below-mentioned posts can apply online before September 13. Important details below-
ISRO recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Application Process starts – August 24, 2019
Application Process ends – September 13, 2019
ISRO recruitment 2019: Post details
Age limit – 18 to 35 years as on September 13, 2019
- Technician-B
Disciple – Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Plumber, Welder and Machinist
No of Posts – 40 posts
Educational Eligibility – SSLC/SSC/ Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in respective disciplines from NCVT
Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test
- Draughtsman-B
Disciple – Draughtsman – Mechanical, Draughtsman – Electrical
No of Posts – 12 posts
Educational Eligibility – SSLC/SSC/ Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in respective disciplines from NCVT
Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test
- Technical Assistant
Disciple – Mechanical, Electronics, Civil
No of Posts – 35 years posts
Educational Eligibility – First class diploma in respective disciplines from a recognised state board
Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test
ISRO recruitment 2019: Salary
Technician-B: Level 3 – Rs 21,700 plus DA
Draughtsman-B: Level 3 – Rs 21,700 plus DA
Technical Assistant: Level 7 – Rs 44,900 plus DA
ISRO recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Application Fee – Rs 250
Step 1: Visit the official website before September 13, 2019 to fill the online application form
Step 2: Provide all valid information
Step 3: Pay the application towards the completion of the form
ISRO recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Candidates will have to go through an initial screening process that will be based on their academic performance and other parameters that will be provided by them in their applications. Candidates who qualify the initial screening will be called for a written test, after which the skill test will take place. The final selection of the candidates will be based strictly on the scores obtained by them in the written test.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.