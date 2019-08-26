ISRO recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer at isro.gov.in | Check salary, post details here

ISRO recruitment 2019!

ISRO recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a part of its latest recruitment edition has invited application from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at isro.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website now to fill the same as the application link has alreadu been activated by the organization. The application process is for the posts of Technician, Draughtsman and Technical Assistant. Candidates who are interested in the below-mentioned posts can apply online before September 13. Important details below-

ISRO recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application Process starts – August 24, 2019

Application Process ends – September 13, 2019

ISRO recruitment 2019: Post details

Age limit – 18 to 35 years as on September 13, 2019

Technician-B

Disciple – Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Plumber, Welder and Machinist

No of Posts – 40 posts

Educational Eligibility – SSLC/SSC/ Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in respective disciplines from NCVT

Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test

Draughtsman-B

Disciple – Draughtsman – Mechanical, Draughtsman – Electrical

No of Posts – 12 posts

Educational Eligibility – SSLC/SSC/ Matriculation Pass + ITI/NTC/NAC in respective disciplines from NCVT

Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test

Technical Assistant

Disciple – Mechanical, Electronics, Civil

No of Posts – 35 years posts

Educational Eligibility – First class diploma in respective disciplines from a recognised state board

Mode of Selection – Written test and skill test

ISRO recruitment 2019: Salary

Technician-B: Level 3 – Rs 21,700 plus DA

Draughtsman-B: Level 3 – Rs 21,700 plus DA

Technical Assistant: Level 7 – Rs 44,900 plus DA

ISRO recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fee – Rs 250

Step 1: Visit the official website before September 13, 2019 to fill the online application form

Step 2: Provide all valid information

Step 3: Pay the application towards the completion of the form

ISRO recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through an initial screening process that will be based on their academic performance and other parameters that will be provided by them in their applications. Candidates who qualify the initial screening will be called for a written test, after which the skill test will take place. The final selection of the candidates will be based strictly on the scores obtained by them in the written test.