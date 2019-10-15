ISRO Recruitment 2019: Indian Space agency invites application for multiple posts | Check details at isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2019!

ISRO Recruitment 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited application from interetsed and eligible candidates at isro.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website of ISRO now to fill the application form before the link for the same deactivates. The applications have been invited for Engineer (LPSC Unit) posts and the last date to fill the offline application form is October 25, 2019. Candidates can download the form from the official website of ISRO and then fill the same to take part in the recruitment process. Candidates can go through the details mentioned below to know more.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application form – October 25, 2019

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Post details

Civil Engineer (LPSC Unit) – 3 posts

Electrical Engineer (LPSC Unit) – 1 post

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – The maximum age limit for a candidate to aopply for the posts on offer is 35 years as on October 25, 2019. It is to be noted that age relaxation will be given as per rules for OBC/Ex-Servicemen/PWBDs candidates who are eligible for the same.

Educational Qualification for Civil Engineer (LPSC Unit) – For this post, candidates should have passed their Bachelors in Engineering/ BTech degree in Civil Engineering with first class with an aggregate of minimum 65 percent marks. Candidate must also possess one year of post qualification experinece.

Educational Qualification for Electrical Engineer (LPSC Unit) – For this post, candidates should have passed their Bachelors in Engineering/ BTech degree in Electrical Engineering with first class with an aggregate of minimum 65 percent marks. Candidate must also possess one year of post qualification experinece.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will receive Rs 30,000 per month as remuneration.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Important details –

The selection of candidates will be for a short term contract appointment for a period of 2 years. It is extendable on a need basis.

The Organisation reserves the right to terminate the assignment at any time before completion of the tenure of contract appointment if it so decides.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates need to send their application forms in the pescribed format with a recent passport size photograph affixed, along with self-attested true copies of testimonials, certificates and mark sheets (Semester/Year wise). Applications completed in all respects should reach the ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, RECRUITMENT SECTION, LIQUID PROPULSION SYSTEMS CENTRE, VALIAMALA P.O, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – 695547 on or before 25.10.2019 by speed post/ordinary post in a cover superscribed “Application for the position of Engineer (Civil/Electrical) on short-term contract”.