ISRO recruitment 2019: Applications invited for posts with lucrative salary; check details

The last date to submit an application is November 29, 2019.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued a notification inviting applicants to apply for several posts with handsome salary. The willing applicants need to apply by visiting the official website at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit an application is November 29, 2019.

Important dates-

The last date to submit an application- November 29, 2019.

Date of examination- To be announced soon.

Exam pattern-

The interested applicants have to go through the written test and personal interview. After selection, an individual will get posting at Propellant Complex, Rasayani Facility, Raigad district, Maharashtra, and ISTRAC ground station, SDSC Bihar, Sriharikota.

Age Limit-

The minimum requirement age of the applicant should be 18 years while the maximum age limit must not cross 35 years.

Educational qualification-

The applicant needs to have a certificate of SSC/ SSLC with experience as per the desired posts.

Experience-

An experience of five years is required to apply for the said job.

Salary-

The selected applicants would get a salary in the pay scale between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. He/ She will also get an additional grade pay of Rs 25,389 a month.

Know how to apply-

The mode of application is online. He/ She can apply for the said vacancies till November 29, 2019, by visiting the website at isro.gov.in.

Vacancy details-

A total of 90 posts are to be filled up during the latest recruitment drive

Carpenter: 1 post

Chemical: 10 posts

Electrician: 10 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 14 posts

Fitter: 34 posts

Instrument Mechanic: 2 posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 6 posts

Refrigeration and Air conditioning: 5 posts

Chemical: 1 post

Fitter: 2 posts

Boiler Attendant: 2 posts

Electronic Mechanic: 1 post

Mechanical: 2 posts

About ISRO-

The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is the space agency of the Government of India (GOI) headquartered at Bengaluru. Its vision is to “Harness space technology for national development while pursuing space science research and planetary exploration.”