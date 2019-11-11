ISRO recruitment 2019: Applications invited for posts with lucrative salary; check details

After selection, an individual will get posting at Propellant Complex, Rasayani Facility, Raigad district, Maharashtra, and ISTRAC ground station, SDSC Bihar, Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued a notification inviting applicants to apply for several posts with handsome salary. The willing applicants need to apply by visiting the official website at isro.gov.in. The last date to submit an application is November 29, 2019.
Important dates-
The last date to submit an application- November 29, 2019.
Date of examination- To be announced soon.
Exam pattern-
The interested applicants have to go through the written test and personal interview. After selection, an individual will get posting at Propellant Complex, Rasayani Facility, Raigad district, Maharashtra, and ISTRAC ground station, SDSC Bihar, Sriharikota.
Age Limit-
The minimum requirement age of the applicant should be 18 years while the maximum age limit must not cross 35 years.
Educational qualification-
The applicant needs to have a certificate of SSC/ SSLC with experience as per the desired posts.
Experience-
An experience of five years is required to apply for the said job.
Salary-
The selected applicants would get a salary in the pay scale between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. He/ She will also get an additional grade pay of Rs 25,389 a month.
Know how to apply-
The mode of application is online. He/ She can apply for the said vacancies till November 29, 2019, by visiting the website at isro.gov.in.
Vacancy details-
A total of 90 posts are to be filled up during the latest recruitment drive
Carpenter: 1 post
Chemical: 10 posts
Electrician: 10 posts
Electronic Mechanic: 14 posts
Fitter: 34 posts
Instrument Mechanic: 2 posts
Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 6 posts
Refrigeration and Air conditioning: 5 posts
Chemical: 1 post
Fitter: 2 posts
Boiler Attendant: 2 posts
Electronic Mechanic: 1 post
Mechanical: 2 posts
About ISRO-
The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is the space agency of the Government of India (GOI) headquartered at Bengaluru. Its vision is to “Harness space technology for national development while pursuing space science research and planetary exploration.”
