ISRO Recruitment 2018: Jobs for 10th pass candidates, check details of Indian Space Research Organisation vacancies

ISRO has invited applications for the number of posts. (Reuters)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the number of posts. India’s premier space research organisation has announced 52 vacancies for those have passed at least till class 10 pass and Diploma holders.

ISRO has invited applications for the number of posts including Draughtsman, Technician, Library Assistant, and Technical Assistant at ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. The last date to apply online is May 11. Those who are interested to apply for these posts will have to pay application fee of Rs 250. Please note that candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories and also women candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

For the posts of technician and draughtsman, minimum qualification required is class 10 pass and ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate, while those looking to apply for Technical Assistant post, must have a diploma in relevant stream.

Candidates looking to apply Library Assistant post must have a graduation degree with first class Master’s degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science. Candidates get selected written and skill tests.

Vacancy Details

Technician: 39 posts

Technical Assistant: 9 posts

Draughtsman: 3 posts

Library Assistant: 1 post

In the meantime, the ISRO has also invited applications for the junior personal assistants and stenographer posts. Those candidates having graduation degree in Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications, with First Class marks or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class having one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography may apply.

Candidates must also have a working knowledge of computers. It has to be noted that candidates must be in the age group 18-26 years to eligible to apply. For SC/ST category maximum age limit is 31, while for OBC it is 29.