ISRO Recruitment 2018: Hurry up! Last date is near – How to apply at www.isro.gov.in

Hurry up! Last date is near – How to apply at www.isro.gov.in

The candidates who want to join Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for the post of Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer must fill the application form as April 30, 2018, is the last date to apply. The vacancy for was published by the Centralised Recruitment Board, ISRO on Apr 10, 2018.

Details of the advertisement:

Date of advertisement: April 10, 2018

Advertisement number: ISRO HQ:ICRB:02:2018

Key dates:

The last date to submit an application online: April 30, 2018

The date for written examination: August 12, 2018

Recruitment details:

Junior Personal Assistant: 166 seats

Stenographer: 05 seats

Eligibility qualifications to fill the application form:

For both the posts, a candidate should have to pass the graduation with on or above 60 percent marks in any subjects which include Arts, Commerce, Management, Science and Computer Applications. Apart from this, the candidate who passed the diploma with on or above 60 percent in commercial or Secretarial Practice can also apply.

Those candidates who are appearing for the post of Stenographer must have a year experience as Steno-Typist and should have a minimum typing speed of 80 w.p.m (words per minute) in the English language. The knowledge of computer is a must.

The process of Selection:

The candidates have to appear for the written exam. Those candidates who will qualify the test will be eligible for Personal Interview.

Ways to fill application for the recruitment:

The application will only be filled through Online mode. No provision of the Offline mode is there. The application form can be filled after log into the official website of ISRO- https://www.isro.gov.in/recruitment-of-junior-personal-assistants-and-stenographers

The last date for filling the form is April 30, 2018. The application fee is Rs 100/-.