ISRO Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, check how to apply at www.isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for the posts of scientist and engineer in civil, electrical, refrigeration & air conditioning and Architecture disciplines. The application process has begun and will continue till January 15, 2019. The applications will be received online only. Before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification published on the official website of ISRO.

Here are some important details!

Educational Qualification

Scientist/Engineer (Civil): BTech or equivalent in Civil Engineering in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks.

Scientist/Engineer (Electrical): BE/BTech or equivalent in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks.

Scientist/Engineer (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): BE/BTech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with Air Conditioning & Refrigeration or allied subjects as electives or as a core subject in any of the semesters, in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks.

Scientist/Engineer (Architecture): Bachelor degree in Architecture in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent and registration with Council of Architecture.

Age Limit

The applicants should be 35 years as on January 1, 2019. For SC/ST candidates, the age limit is 40 years, while OBC candidates who are below 38 can apply for the posts.

Pay and Allowances

The selected candidates will be appointed as scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix and will be paid minimum basic pay of Rs 56100/ per month. In addition, house rent allowance and transport allowance at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid for those who are not availing departmental housing and transport facility.

How To Apply

Visit the official website: www.isro.gov.in

Search for CAREER option and click on Centralised Recruitment

You will be directed to a new page

Look for the Click here to apply and follow the instructions

The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated.