ISRO recruitment 2018 for Scientist/Engineer announced, check how to apply at isro.gov.in, other details

ISRO Recruitment: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced the recruitment process for the post of Engineer or Scientist at isro.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the same. The advertisement for this was released on Dec 26, 2018. It stated that candidates interested in the post on offer should submit their application before January 15, 2019. ISRO has invited applications for a total of 18 vacant posts. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to note before applying.

ISRO Recruitment 2018: How to apply:

– Visit the official website of ISRO – www.isro.gov.in

– Go to the careers page, find the advertisement there

– Visit the advertisement page – click on the desired post name

– Fill up the application with relevant details, along with scanned copies of passport

– A registration number will be provided after filling up the application, keep it fr future reference

Note: The candidates who are already working for any state or central government undertaking, or for an autonomous body, will be required to submit a ‘No Objection Certificate’ to ISRO.

ISRO Recruitment 2018: Important Dates:

– Commencement of submission of application: December 26, 2018

– Last date for submission of application: January 15, 2019

ISRO Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details:

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Civil) – 9 Posts (6-UR, 1-SC, 1-ST, 1-OBC)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical)-5 Posts (2-UR, 1-SC, 1-ST, 1-OBC)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) – 2 Posts (1-UR, 1-SC)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture) – 1 Post (1-OBC)

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electrical) – 1 Post (1-UR)

Read Also| IBPS clerk prelims exam result 2018 date announced at ibps.in, check how to check

ISRO Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria:

– The candidates should have an aggregate is 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10

– They should have a BE/ B.Tech in the concerned subject

– Those who completed their academic course in 2018-2019 are also invited to apply, however, their final degree should be declared by August-2019

– Those applying for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Architecture) will also have to provide the registration certificate issued by the Council of Architecture

ISRO Recruitment 2018: Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test conducted by ISRO.