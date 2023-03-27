ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023 for various posts, apply online from today onwards at iprc.gov.in

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various vacancies including Technical Assistant, Technician ‘B’ & other posts. Candidates willing to apply for the said posts can submit their applications online latest by April 24, 2023.

A total of 62 vacancies have been notified. Candidates holding 10th exam certificate, diploma in the relevant subject can submit their application as per the subject recommendation. The candidates can check the essential details about this recruitment including eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Apply Online : March 27, 2023

Last Date to Apply Online : March 24, 2023

ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023: Qualification

Technical Assistant (Mechanical/Electronics & Communication/Electrical/Computer Science/Civil) – First Class Diploma in relevant subject.

Technician ‘B’/Draughtsman – Candidate should have an ITI certificate along with qualification in relevant subject

Heavy Vehicle Driver/Light Vehicle Driver – Candidate must be 10th passed and should have HMV driving license

Fireman A – Candidate must be 10th passed

How to apply for ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can submit applications online latest by Mar 24, 2023. The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference.

What is the age limit for ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023?

To apply for ISRO IPRC, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years. The maximum age prescribed for the post of Fireman ‘A’ is 25 years and for All Other Posts is 35 years as on 24.04.2023. Candidates have been advised to check the official notification for more details.

What is the selection procedure for ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2023?

Post Code(s) Name of the Post Mode of Selection 013, 018, 001, 019, 026, 003, 015, 020, 014, 007, 031, 005, 027 Technical Assistant/ Technician ‘B’/ Draughtsman ‘B’ Written Test + Skill Test (Curriculum based) 010, 030 Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’/ Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ Written Test + Skill Test (Driving Test) 008 Fireman ‘A Written Test + Skill Test (Physical Efficiency Test + Medical Examination)

The candidates should note that the final selection will be based on the scores obtained in the Written Test. The date and time for the written test will be communicated in due course of time. The Written Test will be held by means of an online Computer Based Test (CBT) across various cities.