ISI Recruitment 2020: Fresh jobs for scientists, pay scale upto Rs 1.42 lakh — How to apply

Candidates can apply online by clicking on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ provided in job section on the site.

ISI Recruitment 2020: The Indian Statistical Institute has invited applications for recruitment for the posts of Associate Scientist and Scientific Assistant for its Headquarters in Kolkata, and outlying Centres, Branch and Units located in different parts of India. The process of online application will commence from Monday (June 22) and will continue till July 31, 2020. But before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification available on the official website – https://www.isical.ac.in/jobs. The candidates can apply online by clicking on ‘APPLICATION PORTAL’ provided in the job section on the site. The online application link will remain active from June 22 to July 31, 2020.

Here are some important details

Pay Scale for Associate Scientist: Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400/- in Pay Level 7 (7th Pay Commission) plus other admissible allowances as per Central Government norms.

Pay Scale for Scientific Assistant: Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400/- in the Pay Level 6 (7th Pay Commission) plus other admissible allowances as per Central Government norms.

Age

As per the notification, a candidate can apply either for a post of Associate Scientist or Scientific Assistant or for both. However, s/he can choose only one specialisation in the category of Associate Scientist and/or one specialisation in the category of Scientific Assistant A. The candidates must not be over 35 years of age. However, some age relaxation will be as per government rules — the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay through the online mode a non-refundable application fee of Rs 800 plus a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.

SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee but need to pay the processing fee.

Selection Process

The selection process will be carried out through an online test and a skill test. There will be two sections (Section A and Section B) in the online test — section A will comprise 15 questions, while there will be 35 questions in section B. For each of the questions (either in Section A or B), there will be four suggested answers, of which only one will be correct. A candidate will score four marks for each correctly answered question, zero marks for each incorrectly answered question, and one mark for each un-attempted question. Based on the online test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test.