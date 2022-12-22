ISB witnesses steep rise in annual packages; 40% of job offers bagged by female students

The Indian School of Business (ISB) saw a steep rise in the annual packages of the placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023. And in even better news, 40 percent of these job offers went to female students. A 2.5 times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of INR 13.39 lakh, this year the average annual accepted CTC (cost to company) stood at INR 34.21 lakh.

Despite the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting firms made 1578 offers to students of ISB. Post the pandemic, international job offers also showed a sign of recovery. 36 international offers are being made this year. Over 73 percent of those placed were able to shift functions and 79 percent moved to a new sector. From the ISB, Invest Punjab also hired three students.

In terms of offers, the top industries were FMCG/Retail, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and Consulting. Students got employment offers for Product Management, Consulting, Sales and Marketing, and General Management/Leadership.

Of the overall offers, more than 14 percent came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. On campus, this year saw 30 first-time recruiters. For the PGP Class of 2023, female students formed over 36 percent. This is among the highest in leading business schools. To women students, over 40 percent of the total job offers were made.

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations,” said professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, ISB, reported The Indian Express.

For its two campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, ISB follows an integrated system of placements, in line with its core philosophy of ‘One-School Two Campuses’. For the third year running, the complete placement process was conducted virtually.