ISB Placements: Class of 2022 receives 2,066 offers; average salary increases 21%

The top industries in terms of offering were Consulting, BFSI, FMCG/Retail, IT/ITES/Technology and Pharma/Healthcare

This year, the post-graduate management students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) have received the highest ever offers – 2,066 – in the history of the institute.

The average CTC also increased to an all-time high of Rs 34.07 lakh, a growth of 20.78 % over the last year’s CTC of Rs 28.21 lakh, the institute said in a statement. On an average, every student bagged two offers.

The B-school has two campuses (Mohali and Hyderabad). The outgoing batch of 2022 had a total strength of 9,229 students in both campuses, the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world’s top 10 class sizes.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, BFSI, FMCG/Retail, IT/ITES/Technology, and Pharma/Healthcare, ISB said. The placements this year were conducted in a virtual mode due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country.

Out of the total offers this year, consulting firms made 37%. The firms that participated included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company India Pvt. Ltd., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, PwC AC, ZS Associates, KPMG, Alvarez and Marsal India Private Limited, LEK Consulting, Arthur D. Little, EY Parthenon Strategy MENA, EY India, among others.

MNC banks such as Axis Bank, Credit Suisse, First Rand Bank, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, Marquee names and startups in the domain of Payment Solutions, Analytics, HealthTech, Education, AgriTech, Retail, and others also participated in the recruitment process. Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Nykaa, Dream11, and Paytm were among the diverse E-commerce, Gaming and Technology companies that offered multiple roles – Product, Sales, Project Management, Strategy and Operations within the tech space.

Around 41 per cent of the placement offers were made to women students. The management institute also boasts of having the highest number of women students in leading business schools in India.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said, “The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done.”