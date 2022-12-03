IRMS 2023: From next year, UPSC will conduct a separate test for recruitment in Indian Railways

IRMS 2023: Ministry of Railways has announced that a separate exam will be conducted for Indian Railway Management Service from next year by the Union Public Service Commission.

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) exam will be held in two tier exams – prelims screening exam followed by a main written exam and interview. To appear for the screening round, the candidates will have to first qualify the civil services prelims exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Mains Exam based on how effectively they perform on the UPSC CSE Exam. The IRMS exam will have four parts – Qualifying papers, optional subject papers for merit and personality test. The scheme/pattern of the exam is as follows:-

IRMS 2023: Exam pattern

Paper 1 -(Paper A) It would be based on one of the Indian Languages selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks.

Paper B – it would be for english language for 300 Marks

Part 2- It would be based on the optional subject chosen by the candidate. Each paper would be for 250 Marks

Paper 3 – it would be personality test comprising 100 Marks

According to the ministry, the age limit, language and script used in the papers and optional subjects, as well as the number of attempts, would all be the same as for the CSE (Main) exam. Also, the candidate must have a graduation degree in engineering, commerce or chartered accountancy to appear in this exam. IRMS 2022 detailed notification will be soon uploaded on upsc.gov.in. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to financialexpress.com or upsc.gov.in for latest updates.