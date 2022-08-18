IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Appear for walk-in-interview for Hospitality Monitor, salary upto Rs 30,000 pm

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hospitality Monitor on Contractual basis for a period of 2 years and extendable by one year based on requirement and satisfactory performance. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview between 17 August to 1 September 2022. To apply for the above posts, the candidate should have 3-year full time B.Sc. in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from a Central/State/ Private Institutes of Hotel Management and should be 28 years. There will be a relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/ PwBD/ ExServicemen.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 65 vacancies of Hospitality Monitor. The selected candidate will get Rs. 30,000/-p.m. including statutory deductions. To apply for the above posts, Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below.

How and where to apply for IRCTC Hospitality Monitor Recruitment 2022?

The candidates can directly walk-in for an interview on the scheduled date and time. The candidate can appear at any one convenient place only. Candidates should note that attending at more than one place will be liable for disqualification. The addresses along with the date and time are given below.

Institute Address of Institute Date of Walk-inInterview IHM Ranchi Near Central University of Jharkhand, Brambe. Jharkhand-835205 17 August 2022 IHM Durgapur Jemua Road, Aahoran Building, Fuljhore, Adjacent, CRPF Group Centre, Durgapur, West Bengal 713206 18 August 2022 IHM/Hajipur Ramashish Chowk, Vaishali, National Highway 19, opposite State Govt. Circuit House, Yadav Colony, Bihar 844101 or IRCTC/RO/Patna 22 and 23 August 2022 IHM/Kolkata P-16, Taratala Rd, Alipore, CPT Colony Kolkata, West Bengal 700088 25 and 26 August 2022 IHM/Guwahati Upper Hengrabari, Chachal, Barbari, Opposite Doordarshan Quarters, Guwahati – 781036, 29 and 30 August 2022 IHM Gangtok Sajong, Rumtek Gangtok, Sikkim 737135 1 September 2022

IRCTC Hospitality Monitor Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected for the said post on the basis of their performance in the personal interview. The offer of engagement shall be issued to the candidates on the basis of merit and number of vacancies and will be subject to verification of antecedents. The selected candidates will undergo a medical fitness test as prescribed by IRCTC.

IRCTC Hospitality Monitor Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The selected candidate(s) have to furnish a security deposit in the form of Demand Draft for Rs. 25,000/-.