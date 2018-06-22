IRCTC Recruitment 2018: Notification released for Railways jobs at various locations; check how to apply, other details

IRCTC recruitment 2018: New vacancies have been announced. (Source: Official Website)

IRCTC Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released recruitment notification for the position of Consultant. According to the notification released by IRCTC, the recruitment will be done on a temporary basis for retired staff at nine different locations across India. “IRCTC requires Consultants (retired from Railways) on a temporary basis for coordinating various activities of IRCTC with Railways,” the notification read. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before June 25, 2018.

Here are other details of IRCTC Recruitment 2018:

Age Limit –

The maximum age limit to apply for the position is 62 years.

Job Locations –

The vacancies have been announced for nine different locations — Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bilaspur, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Chennai and Bangalore.

Eligibility Criteria-

All the posts are only for retired employees of Indian Railways (IR) with a minimum work experience of 20 years in operation or commercial departments in Zonal or Divisional Railways. All the candidates who match this criterion can apply for the job.

Pay Scale –

The remuneration of Consultants shall be 80% of (Last Pay Drawn Less Pension & DA thereon at the time of engagement). The consultants so engaged will get consultancy fees as a lump sum. The notification added that he or she will not be entitled to any additional allowance or perk.

How to Apply

The interested applicants may send their latest resume along with supporting documents at the concerned railway location mentioned above latest by 25.06.2018.

About IRCTC

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. or IRCTC works under the aegis of Ministry of Railways and is a pioneer of internet-based Rail ticketing for India. It follows the tagline – “Lifeline of the Nation’ and works to improve the ticketing experience of the nation through it’s extremely economical, user-friendly and efficient web interface. The official website of IRCTC says that it provides reliable, hassle-free and convenient ticketing, catering and tourism services to worldwide travellers.