IOCL Recruitment through GATE 2020: Applications invited for various posts; here’s how candidates can apply

IOCL Recruitment: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the last date for submission of application form for candidates applying through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2020. Now, after revision, an eligible individual will get a chance to apply by June 15, 2020. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. Earlier, the last date of submission was May 06, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application form- June 15, 2020

Vacancy details:-

The vacancies have been listed for the recruitment to several posts of Engineers/Officers and Graduate Apprentice Engineer.

Age limit:-

The maximum age of the candidates belonging to General and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category is 26 years as on June 30, 2020. However, there are relaxations for candidates belonging to OBC, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Relaxation in Upper Age Limit-

OBC- 3 years

SC/ST- 5 years

PwBD- 10 years

Service Bond-

On selection, an individual will have to execute a bond for a term of three years to serve under the IOCL. The candidates belonging to General category need to execute a bond of Rs 3,00,000, while candidates belonging to EWS/OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/ PwBD need to execute a bond of Rs 50,000.

Application fee:-

The interested individual need not pay any application fee.

Educational qualification:-

The willing applicants must have a full-time Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from any AICTE or UGC recognised colleges or universities. The candidates currently in the final year of their course can also apply.

Selection process:-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their GATE 2020 marks. Apart from this, the individuals will be selected on the basis of their merit in – Group Discussion, and Personal Interview.

For more details, the individuals are advised to visit the official website at iocl.com.