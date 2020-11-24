IOCL Recruitment 2020: Indian Oil Corp invites applications for 436 posts — check eligibility, other details

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The selection will be through a written exam which will likely be held in the online mode.

IOCL Recruitment 2020: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of apprentices. A total of 436 vacancies have been advertised that include posts of technical apprentice and non-technical apprentice. The selection will be through a written exam which will likely be held in the online mode. For more details the applicants can visit IOCL’s official website – iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application start date: November 23, 2020.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Application end date: December 19, 2020.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility – Age requirement:

Applicants must be over 18 years of age. The maximum age is 24 years — these are relaxable as per government norms for SC/ST/OBC and PwBD candidates. Both the ages as per November 30, 2020.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 – Education qualification:

Candidates with a three-year diploma and those that have passed Class 12 and have an ITI certification can also apply. The educational qualifications vary, for more details candidates are advised to visit iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Exam 2020 – Examination pattern:

The written exam for selection of IOCL apprentices will feature 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which will be in Hindi and English. The time duration for the exam will be 90 minutes and the cut-off for candidates to be eligible for the selection will be 40%. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories, the qualifying cutoff will be 35%.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 – Exam date:

The Indian Express reports that the tentative date for the online exam is January 3, 2021.

Those selected for the posts of trade apprentice and data entry operator will be hired for a period of 15 months. The rest will be hired for a tenure of 12 months, as per the report.