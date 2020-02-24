IOCL Recruitment 2020: Fresh vacancies announced by Indian Oil Corporation Limited; Check details

The last date to submit the application form online is March 20, 2020.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment to several vacant posts across several states in western India. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants need to visit the official website at iocl.com. The last date to submit the application form online is March 20, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit the application form online- March 20, 2020

The tentative dates for download of admit card/ hall ticket- March 20, 2020

Written exam to take place (Tentative date)- March 29, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 364 Technical and 136 Non-Technical candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. On selection, the eligible candidates will be recruited at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Maharashtra- 190 posts (Technician Apprentice- Mechanical, Technician Apprentice- Electrical, Technician Apprentice- Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice- Electrical and Electronics, Technician Apprentice- Electronics)

Gujarat- 75 posts (Technician Apprentice- Mechanical, Technician Apprentice- Electrical, Technician Apprentice- Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice- Electrical and Electronics, Technician Apprentice- Electronics)

Madhya Pradesh- 40 posts (Trade Apprentice – Fitter, Trade Apprentice – Electrician, Trade Apprentice – Electronic Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Machinist)

Chhattisgarh- 10 posts (Trade Apprentice – Fitter, Trade Apprentice – Electrician, Trade Apprentice – Electronic Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Machinist)

Goa- 6 posts (Trade Apprentice – Fitter, Trade Apprentice – Electrician, Trade Apprentice – Electronic Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Machinist)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli- 3 posts (Trade Apprentice – Fitter, Trade Apprentice – Electrician, Trade Apprentice – Electronic Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic, Trade Apprentice – Machinist)

For more details, the candidates are required to check-

iocl.com/PeopleCareers/PDF/Engagement_of_Technical_and_Non_Technical_Trade.pdf

Exam pattern:

A written test will be conducted. A total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions will be there. The questions will be available in two languages- English and Hindi.

Exam centres-

The Written Test will be conducted at six cities- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Raipur, Panjim and Silvassa.