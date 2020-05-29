IOCL Recruitment 2020: Deadline for online application for engineers, graduate apprentice extended; Details

The original advertisement for the positions was released in April.

IOCL Jobs 2020: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the deadline for applying online for the recruitment of engineers or officers, engagement of graduate apprentice engineers or recruitment of experience assistance officers for finance. The last date for registration, which was earlier scheduled for May, has now been changed to June 15, as per a revised notification issued by the company. In the notification, the corporation said that the decision to extend the application deadline was taken keeping in view the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original advertisement for the positions was released by the state-owned company in April. It said that the recruitment of engineers/officers or engagement of graduate apprentice engineers (GAEs) would be done through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020.

IOCL said that the engineers/officers would be recruited from chemical, civil, electrical or mechanical branches of engineering. Some of the candidates from these disciplines would also be selected as GAEs. The notification clarified that the GAEs are paid a stipend in lumpsum for a period of one year. Moreover, if they perform satisfactorily, they may be absorbed in the company.

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

The applicants for the post of engineers/officers or GAEs should meet the following eligibility criteria:

The applicants must be Indian nationals.

Candidates must pass GATE 2020 to apply for these positions.

Applicants must not be older than 26 years as on June 30, 2020 if they belong to the general or economically weaker section. Candidates from OBC (Non-creamy layer) must not be older than 29 years, SC/ST 31 years, and persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 36 years.

The positions are open to chemical, civil, mechanical or electrical engineering graduates or students appearing for the final exams in these disciplines. However, students pursuing or having graduated in combined/integrated or interdisciplinary subjects would not be eligible.

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates should have obtained a minimum of 65% in their graduation, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates should have secured at least 55% for being eligible for the position.

Jobs in IOCL 2020: 100 additional posts opened

Apart from the above positions, IOCL is also looking for apprentices for a period of one year or 15 months, depending on the type of apprenticeship. The deadline for this has also been extended, from May 25 to June 21. Moreover, the number of positions earlier available were 500, but this has now been increased to 600, the corporation said in a separate notification. The application for these positions can also be submitted online. Candidates who apply for these positions would be selected on the basis of a written test, after which the qualified candidates would need to undergo document verification.