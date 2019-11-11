IOCL recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced; posts, exam pattern and all you need to know

The willing candidates need to visit the official website at iocl.com.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification inviting individuals for several posts across various departments. The process of application has already started and will conclude on November 22, 2019. The willing candidates need to visit the official website at iocl.com.

Important dates-naukri

Date of written examination- December 8, 2019

Vacancy-

The vacancy has been listed for 360 apprentice posts.

Exam pattern-

There will be a written test. The test will consist of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). A total of 100 questions will be carrying 100 marks. The total duration of the written test is two hours. The applicants belonging to general category needs to score 50 per cent marks while for reserved category candidates, the passing per cent is 45.

Education qualification-

The individuals willing to apply for the said vacancy needs to have a certificate of class 12 or equivalent level of education. The candidates must have a relevant ITI diploma too for the job.

However, for the candidates applying for the post of Apprentice or Assistant HR, Accountant Department, he/ she must possess a bachelor’s degree.

Age limit-

The candidates applying for the vacancies must have obtained the age of 18 years. However, the maximum age limit of the applicants is 24 years as on October 21, 2019.

Know how to apply-

1) The candidates need to visit the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at iocl.com. One can also visit plis.indianoilpipelines.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on- Active Openings.

3) After clicking on ‘Active Openings’, go to ‘Apprenticeship openings’ link.

4) Go through the instructions written on the web page. After reading, click on- ‘I have understood’.

5) A new page will appear on the screen. Click on the link- Register Now.

6) One needs to enter their relevant details for registration.

7) After the completion of registration, log-in using the registration number.

8) After log-in, the application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill the application and upload photos of relevant size.

9) After filing, if everything is okay, then click on the ‘submit’ button.