IOCL Recruitment 2018: Vacancy for Technical, Non-Technical apprentices, Apply online at- iocl.com

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the country’s “Fortune 500” companies, has released a notification on their official website (iocl.com), announcing vacancy of technical and non-technical apprentices.

According to the notification released, the application process began on September 1, 2018, and the last date for application is on September 21, 2018, at 5 PM. So the application form needs to be submitted before 5 PM on September 21.

The notice is available on the IOCL website as “Notice for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 at IndianOil – Southern Region(Marketing Division)”.

The vacancies are only in the Southern states and UT of India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The total number of vacancy for Technical trade apprentices: 150

That of Non-trade apprentices is 100

And Technician apprentices: 95

The posts on offer are – Trade Apprentice Fitter, Trade Apprentice Electrician, Trade Apprentice – Electronic Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist, Accountant.

Technician Apprentice- Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil, Electrical & Electronics, and Electronics.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Trade Apprentice posts, the candidate must have matriculation and 2 years ITI certificate.

For the posts of Technician Apprentice the candidate needs to have 3-years Diploma in relevant field, from recognized institute.

However, Part-time, correspondence and distance learning courses will be considered ineligible, noted ther authorities.

Age Limit:

The Minimim age limit of the candidates should be 18 years, and maximum should be 24 years. There will be 5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (https://iocl.com/)

Step 2: Search for the notification in the search engine

Step 3: As you got to the link, click on Apply Online.

Step 4: FIll in the application form, and Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference

Selection Process:

The selection process will have two tiers. A written test which will have 100 questions will be taken first, and the duration will be 90 minutes. The question will be bilingual – in Hindi and English.

A total of 85% weightage will be given to the written test and 15% on the interview.