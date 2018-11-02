IOCL Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 523 posts; apply at iocl.com

The online application has already started for IOCL apprentices from October 27

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued notification for various positions. Applications have been invited for the posts of technical and non-technical trade and Technician Apprentice at its locations in a number of states and union territories like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

The online application has already started for IOCL apprentices from October 27 and will go on till November 17. It is to be noted that the selection process will be done in two stages i.e written test as well as the interview. The written test will have objective type MCQs on the related discipline, the generic aptitude which would include reasoning abilities, basic English language skills and quantitative aptitude.

Candidates looking to apply Trade Apprentice positions must have passed ITI. Those looking to apply for Technician Apprentice post must have earned a diploma in the relevant engineering field.

Dates to remember

First dates of submission of online application: October 27

Last date of submitting online application: November 17

Vacancy details

Number of posts: 523

Technical Trade Apprentice – 228 positions

Non-Technical Trade Apprentice – 230 positions

Technician Apprentices – 65 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: Those looking to apply for these posts must have passed class 10 and 2 years full-time course ITI in the related trade with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Technician Apprentice: Applicants must have earned engineering diploma in relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Selection Procedure

The Selection procedure will have the objective type written test and also interview.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on official website https://www.iocl.com on or before November 17.