IOCL Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation jobs alert – What aspirants need to know about how to apply for vacancies at official website https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in

The candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for the post till October 12, 2018. The applicants need to be between the age group of 18-24 years.Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and go through the detailed notifications. The candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply for the post till October 12, 2018. The applicants need to be between the age group of 18-24 years.

Educational Qualification criteria:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a government recognized Institute: i) Mechanical Engineering ii) Automobile Engineering.

Technician Apprentice Electrical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a government recognized Institute: i) Electrical Engineering ii) Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Technician ApprenticeTelecommunication & Instrumentation: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full-time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a government recognized Institute: i) Electronics & Communication Engineering ii) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering iii) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering iv) Instrumentation & Control Engineering v) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering vi) Electronics Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource): Full-time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a government recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Full-Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a government recognized institute/University.

Duration of Apprenticeship: One year from the date of engagement.

Stipend

Apprentice will be paid a monthly consolidated stipend as detailed below -:

1) Technician Apprentices – 90 per cent of the minimum wages of the semi-skilled workers of the respective locations(centre or state whichever is higher).

2) Trade Apprentices – 90 per cent of the minimum wages of the semi-skilled workers of the respective locations (centre or state whichever is higher).

In case the arrived amount as mentioned above exceeds Rs 7530 per month, an additional amount of Rs2500 towards stationery, conveyance & miscellaneous expenses shall be paid. A consolidated stipend is subject to the periodic revision in minimum wages as applicable to a particular location.

How To Apply

1) The candidates should visit IOCL website https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in

2) Paper-based applications will NOT be accepted.

3) There are two steps for the Registration process. Part-I & Part-II. In Part-I registration, a candidate has to fill his/her basic details and has to create his own password.

4) After successful Part-I registration, system generated registration number is sent in his registered email id/SMS. With this registration number, a candidate has again to login into the system with the password generated by him. Candidates are advised to remember registration number and password for future reference/use.

5) In Part-II registration, a candidate has to upload his scanned photograph and signature and furnish educational qualification, experience details etc. and submit the same. This is the final submission process and after that candidate cannot change the details furnished. Candidates are therefore advised to furnish the details in the portal carefully and check the same before final submission.

6) Candidates are advised to follow the procedure mentioned in the apprentice engagement portal. In case of any difficulty with respect to filling online application or making an online payment, please refer to FAQ/How to apply options available in the portal.