IOCL Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation jobs alert – Check how to apply for apprentice posts at www.iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the post of Apprentice. A total of 307 posts are available for the recruitment in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can log in to the official website of the IOCL at www.iocl.com to apply.

Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria may visit the official website at https://www.iocl.com/PeopleCareers/job.aspx and apply online. The application process has begun from from November 14 2018 and the last date to apply online is November 27 2018. The tentative dates of written test and Personal Interview for all disciplines will be provided later.

To apply for the Apprentice should have Matric with two year ITI course in the relevant disciplines. However, candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the educational qualification in detail.

Age requirement:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on October 31 2018. However, relaxation by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, for the posts reserved for them has been provided. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories will be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer Candidates).

Selections for the Apprentices posts would be based on written test and personal interview.

The written test will be of 90 minutes duration and would carry a weightage of 85%. The maximum weightage for interview will be 15%.

The candidates will be required to qualify through each stage of the selection process i.e. written test and personal interview (minimum 40%, relaxable by 5%for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories) and Pre-employment medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement.

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to ensure that they are medically fit as per Indian Oil’s pre-employment medical standard. It is important for candidates to go through the ‘Guidelines and Criteria for Physical Fitness for Pre-employment medical Examination’ before they commence the application process. The guidelines are available in the link: www.iocl.com->careers->Pre-employment_Guiding_Pronciples11th_mar_2011.pdf.