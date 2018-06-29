IOCL Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation jobs alert! Check how to apply at iocl.com

Those interested to apply may do so on or before July 7 in the prescribed format. (PTI)

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for a number of posts for Eastern Region. Applications have been invited for posts of Junior Operator. Those interested to apply may do so on or before July 7 in the prescribed format. Candidates may apply at iocl.com

Important Dates

Start of submission of online application: June 16

Last date of submission of online application: July 7

Tentative date for written test: August 5

Tentative date for uploading written test result: August 25

Tentative date of uploading Final List of selected candidates: September 30

Vacancy Details

Junior Operator: 50 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for jobs must have passed class 12 from any recognised board with at least 45 per cent marks. The person must have a valid driving license.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to undergo a written test as well as Skill Proficiency Physical Test.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply for the post through the online mode on or before July 7.

Earlier this year, IOCL issued a notification. The company also announced that it opened the process of inviting applications for the 59 posts of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV and others. It invited applications on the IPCL official website – iocl.com. Candidates were asked to apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before March 10.