IOCL Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced – What Indian Oil Corporation Limited jobs aspirants must know

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Vacancies out for several posts in Indian Oil Corporation Limited; Check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for several posts like – Junior Office Assistant and Engineering Assistant. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by applying through prescribed format on or before August 27, 2018.

IOCL Recruitment 2018 Important Date:-

Last date of applications: August 27, 2018

IOCL Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:-

The vacancies have been listed for 10 posts.

Junior Office Assistant: 01 Post

Junior Office Assistant: 02 Posts

Junior Office Assistant: 02 Posts

Engineering Assistant (T and I): 01 Post

Junior Office Assistant: 02 Posts

Junior Office Assistant: 01 Post

Junior Office Assistant: 01 Post

Educational qualification for IOCL Recruitment 2018:-

Junior Office Assistant: The candidates who are applying for the post of ‘Junior Office Assistant’ should be a holder of a full-time Bachelor’s degree from a Government recognised college/indtitute/ university.

Engineering Assistant (T and I): The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of ‘Engineering Assistant (T and I)’ must be a holder of three years full time Diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in any of the following disciplines of Engineering from a Government recognized Institute/ college/university: 1. Electronics and Communication Engineering 2. Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering 3. Electronics and Radio Communication Engineering 4. Instrumentation and Control Engineering 5. Instrumentation and Process Control Engineering 6. Electronics Engineering.

Age limit for IOCL Recruitment 2018:-

The willing applicants must be between 18 to 36 years.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2018:-

For apply, the willing candidates need to visit the official website of IOCL, i.e. https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in. Applicants need to submit the application form on or before August 27, 2018.