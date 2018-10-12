IOCL Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced for Indian Oil Corporation Limited jobs aspirants – Check details at iocl.com

The selection process will start from October 12

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has come out with a notification for a number of posts. The PSU has invited applications for Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice in its number of locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Bihar, Mizoram, Manipur, Odisha, Nagaland, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim. Candidates may apply at iocl.com.

Those looking to apply for Technician Apprentice must have diploma in engineering, while those looking for jobs for Trade Apprentice, ITI is required. It is to be noted that minimum age for candidates looking to apply must be 18, while the maximum age must be 25years of age.

The selection process will start from October 12 and will continue till November 1. Selection procedure will be done in two stages which are written test and personal interview. The written test will have objective type questions on the relevant generic aptitude, discipline which include reasoning abilities, quantitative aptitude and basic English language skills.

Dates to remember

Starting Date of Online Application submission: October 12

Last Date of Online Application submission: November 1

Vacancy Details

Number of vacant posts: 441 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Trade Apprentice: Those looking for these posts must at least be class 10th pass and two-year full time ITI in relevant trade with not less than 50% marks in aggregate

Technician Apprentice: He/she must have an Engineering Diploma in relevant subject with at least 50 marks.

Selection process

The process will have Objective Type Written test and also interview.

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply must do so in prescribed format through official website https://www.iocl.com/ on or before November 1.