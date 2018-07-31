IOCL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for various posts, candidates may apply at iocl.com

Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official site .

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued notification for a number of posts for Junior Engineer. Those looking to apply can do so through the prescribed format on or before August 21. Candidates may apply at iocl.com.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV: 05 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 03 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&UO&M): 05 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 27 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV: Candidates must have completed three years Diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation and Electronics/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from any Institute/ University recognised by the government with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates. In case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions, candidates must have aggregate of 45 percent.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: Those applying for these post, must have three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any recognised Institute/ University with at least of 50% marks in aggregate for General, SC, ST and OBC candidates and 45% in aggregate for PwBD candidates against reserved/ identified for PwBD positions or Matric pass in Fitter Trade with ITI with Pass class.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&UO&M): The person must have three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any Institute/ University recognised by the government with at least 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates. In case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions, candidates must have 45% aggregate

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): He/she must have a three-year Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering . or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from any recognised Institute/ University with at least 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates In case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions, candidates must have 45 per cent in aggregate.

Pay scale:

Once selected, candidates will get between Rs.11,900-32,000/-

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official site of IOCL at https://www.iocl.com on or before 21 August 2018.