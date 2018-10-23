​​​
  3. IOCL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 2,283 posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 2,283 posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2018: Notification have been issued for number of posts.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 23, 2018 4:40 PM
iocl recruitment 2018, iocl recruitment, iocl recruitment apprentice, iocl recruitment apprentice 2018, iocl recruitment 2018 apprenticeship, iocl jobs 2018, iocl jobs apprentice, iocl apprentice jobs IOCL Recruitment 2018: Candidates may note that selection will be done in two stages.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued advertisement for number of posts including Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice. Jobs have been issued for IOCL locations in Mathura, Panipat, Haldia, Barauni and other locations. Those looking to apply may do so at www.iocl.com/on. While application process started from October 16, the last date to apply is November 9.

Candidates may note that selection will be done in two stages which are written test and interview. The written test will consist of objective type MCQs on the relevant subject. The test will be held for two hours.
Trade Apprentice & Technician Apprentice (in various states of India; Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, etc.) – 441 positions

Trade Apprentice & Technician Apprentice-1340 positions (across India)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must have Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma in concerned area

How to Apply

Candidates may apply in the prescribed format through official website https://www.iocl.com/on or from October 16 to November 9.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top