IOCL apprentices recruitment 2019 admit card: How to download

IOCL apprentices recruitment admit card 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released admit card for the recruitment exam for posts of technical and non-technical trade and technician apprentices.

There are 413 IOCL vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates who had submitted their application forms can download their admit card from the website – iocl.com. The examination is designed as a multiple-choice question (MCQ) based test. In order to clear it, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in the paper. It must be noted that there is a relaxation of 5 per cent for reserved category candidates. Successful candidates who have cleared the exam will also have to undergo for the medical fitness test.

How to download IOCL apprentices recruitment admit card

Step 1: Head to the official website – iocl.com

Step 2: Move down to click on careers box on the homepage,

Step 3: When you are redirected to a new page, choose apprenticeships

Step 4: Select ‘download admit card’ on the new page

Step 5: Select the admit card link and then log in using your credentials

Step 7: You will be able to see the Admit card which you can download for use

The IOCL recruitment exam will be conducted held on August 18 which falls on Sunday. Candidates need to make sure they are carrying their admit card with them before they head to the exam centre as it is needed in the exam hall for the purpose of verification.

Earlier this year, the IOCL invited applications for a number of posts including engineers, officer, research officers and assistant officer in its official website, iocl.com. The notification said that the recruitment would be done through GATE 2019 score. The last date for the application process was March 27, 2019.

The notification had also said that while candidates would be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score, those selected would be called for interview and next round. Following this, the final selection would be done.