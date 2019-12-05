IOCL apprentice 2019 exam: Admit card released | Check how to download at iocl.com

The minimum qualifying marks in the Written Test is 40 per cent, which will be relaxed by 5 per cent for SC/ ST and PwBD candidates i.e. 35 per cent, as per government norms.

IOCL Apprentice Admit Card 2019: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for its preliminary exam for recruitment in the post of the apprentice. The candidates who have applied for the post can download the admit card from the official website of Indian Oil at iocl.com or plis.indianoilpipelines.in.

Along with the admit card Indian Oil has also uploaded lists of the shortlisted candidates from Eastern, Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Western region who are eligible for appearing in the written exam. The Roll Number, Registration number, Post Code and the name of the shortlisted candidates have been published there.

IOCL Apprentice 2019 Recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of online registration of application: November 4, 2019

Closure of registration of application: November 22, 2019

Closure for final submission of application: November 22, 2019

Date of reckoning eligibility criteria: October 31, 2019

Online admit card Download: November 29, 2019, to December 8, 2019 (12 PM)

Tentative date of exam: December 8, 2019

IOCL Apprentice How to download admit card

Step 1: To download admit card visit the ‘IndianOil Pipelines Apprentice Engagement Portal’ at plis.indianoilpipelines.in

Step 2: Check the list of shortlisted candidates from ‘Active Openings’

Step 3: Login with registration number, password and date of birth

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The candidates need to carry the admit card to the exam centre along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam.

IOCL Apprentice 2019: Vacancy:

Western Region: 115

Eastern Region: 100

South Eastern Region: 50

Northern Region: 85

Southern Region: 25

The minimum qualifying marks in the Written Test is 40 per cent, which will be relaxed by 5 per cent for SC/ ST and PwBD candidates i.e. 35 per cent, as per government norms.

The tentative date for the exam for apprentice recruitment is December 8, 2019. The exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each, however, there will be no negative marking. The duration of the exam will be of two hours.

The questions will be from General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

Those who get selected in the posts of Technician Apprentice (Electrical/ Mechanical/ T&I), and Trade Apprentices (Assistant HR/Accountant) will have to undergo mandatory one-year training. Those selected in posts of Data Entry Operator and Domestic Data Entry Operator will have to go through a 15 months training. They will be given payable to apprentices per month as prescribed under the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973/ Apprentices Rules 1992 (as amended) and Corporation’s guidelines.