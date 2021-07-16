Interview for 14,339 vacancies in West Bengal upper primary schools from July 19

In all, 15,406 shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. (Representational image)

Interview for 14,339 vacant posts in upper primary schools in West Bengal will begin on July 19, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.

In all, 15,406 shortlisted candidates will be called for interview, which will be concluded by August 4, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Basu said the high court paved the way for the recruitment process last week and it will be completed in a transparent manner.

The online counselling process for primary teacher recruitment in 10,500 vacant posts has already been completed, he said.