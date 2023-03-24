International Kaushal Mahotsav to provide job opportunities for youth! Registration begins, check eligibility here

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International joined hands with Lamrin Tech Skill University (LISU) to hold International Mahotsav in a hybrid mode, an initiative to provide job opportunities to youths.

Where to get registered

Interested candidates can sign up at the portal – nsdcdigital.org – for joining Kaushal Mahotsav as the registration has already started, reported IE. Candidates with any educational background can apply for registration for Kaushal Mahotsav. April 9 is the last date for the registration.

How to get job letter on spot

The interested candidates will have to go through several rounds, including preliminary, final and closing ceremony to get a job letter during Kaushal Mahotsav. As per the report, the screening test will be held online from April 10 to April 16.

Global employers set to open floodgate of jobs

The international recruitment drive could witness the participations of employers from Canada, UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Western and South Asia, New Zealand and East and South Asia to give job opportunities from from different sectors like electronics, logistics, automation, production, tourism, apparel, retail, healthcare, hospitality, construction, marine, food and beverage, horticulture and agriculture among others as mentioned on the portal.

Holistic development of youths

NSDC said that the purpose of the initiative is to provide job opportunities to the youths. The International Kaushal Mahotsav will aim at the holistic development of the candidates including motivational sessions, language testing, counseling, free screening, and trade testing.