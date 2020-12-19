Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2020: IB approves job advertisement for 2000 posts; check salary, exam details

The Intelligence Bureau to recruit for 2000 vacancies.

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2020: The Intelligence Bureau has approved the job notification flagged by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check as fake. The recruitment notification doing the rounds on social media stated that the IB is recruiting Central Intelligence Officers for 2000 vacant posts. The job posting has been published on pages 6 and 7 of the Employment News December 19 issue.

The Employment News tweeted, “Intelligence Bureau has confirmed in writing that the advertisement is genuine.” The Fact Check Unit of PIB verifies all government-related news suo-moto or when brought to its attention. One can also submit a news for PIB to fact check.

Important notice regarding an advertisement of MHA being published in Employment News. pic.twitter.com/kqDMPUaZiu — EMPLOYMENT NEWS (@Employ_News) December 17, 2020

Employment News is a flagship weekly journal for government job seekers of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In its December 19 issue, it said that IB is inviting online application from Indian Nationals for direct recruitment to post of ACIO-II/Exe. Candidates should be at least a graduate from a recognized university and not more than 27 years of age for the General category to be eligible for the post.

Candidates have to clear a three-tier selection process to join the services. The Tier I examination consisting of 100 marks will assess the general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English language and numerical or logical ability of the candidate. Tier-2 the examination will be the descriptive kind for 50 marks where candidates will be asked to write an essay and answer questions based on English comprehension. The final stage is of personal interview.

Candidates who clear all the three stages can be asked to serve anywhere in India.

Candidates joining the services will get a pay scale based on the 7th Pay Commission. The remuneration of the candidates will be between Rs (15,600 to 39,100) with various allowances based on the post.

Recruitments for IB are done by UPSC, SSC and all India recruitment examinations for some posts. The application portal will be operational from December 19 to January 09, 2021.