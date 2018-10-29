Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs announced with 7th Pay Commission benefits – check details here

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: The IB department under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of Security Assistant (Executive).
Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: The IB department under the Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of Security Assistant (Executive). Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can refer to the details mentioned below and fill up the application forms accordingly. It is to be noted that the department will shortlist applications after going through different parameters. Candidates should make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria that have been laid down by the ministry. The applications are available on the official website of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) at mha.gov.in or at the NCS portal at ncs.gov.in. Listed below are the details relating to the posts on offer.
Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Post details-
Total no. of posts: 1054
Name of the post: Security Assistant/ Executive
Salary: Rs 5200- Rs 20200 with grade pay of Rs 2000 (PB-1) plus admissible Central government allowances. [Under revision as per the recommendation of 7th CPC]
Age limit: Maximum limit- 27 years. (relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates and up to 3 years for OBC candidates)
Eligibility criteria: 10th pass from a recognised board. Candidates must possess the knowledge of any one of the local languages.
Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau/Centre of Examination-
Here is a list of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau/Centre of Examination located across the country.
1. Agartala
2. Ahmedabad
3. Aizwal
4. Amritsar
5. Bangalore
6. Bhopal
7. Bhubaneshwar
8. Chandigarh
9. Chennai
10. Dehradun
11. Delhi/ IB headquaters
12. Dibrugarh
13. Gangtok
14. Hyderabad
15. Imphal
16. Itanagar
17. Jaipur
18. Jammu
19. Kolkata
20. Leh
21. Lucknow
22. Meerut
23. Mumbai
24. Nagpur
25. Patna
26. Raipur
27. Ranchi
28. Shillong
29. Shimla
30. Siliguri
31. Srinagar
32. Trivandrum
33. Varanasi
34. Vijayvada
Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern-
The examination will be conducted in three tiers. Listed below is the break up of each tier.
Tier I- Written Examination including Objective type questions for 100 marks
Tier II- Descriptive type questions: (a) translation of a 500-word passage from a local language to English for 40 marks. (b) Spoken ability test for 10 marks.
Tier III- Interview/ Personality test for 50 marks
Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2019: Important news-
1. The last date to fill online application is November 10, 2018 till 23.59 hours.
2. The application is divided into two parts, wherein the first part is related to personal, academic and other details about a candidate, whereas the second part relates to the payment of the examination fee.
