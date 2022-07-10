Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2022: 766 vacancies available for Officer posts, Details here

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications for the post of officers under Group B and Group C categories. Over 700 vacancies for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) have been notified. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications offline on or before August 19, 2022.

The tenure can be extended up to seven years. According to the notification, the number of posts advertised is tentative and may increase or decrease at the time of selection. The selected candidates can be transferred or posted anywhere in India.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary, & How to apply

Eligibility: Officers of the Central Police Organizations or State Police Organizations or Defence Forces holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department along with relevant experience are eligible to apply. Candidates can check the notification for detailed information.

Salary: Candidates can check the post-wise salary structure below:-

1. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Candidates will get a salary in level 8 of the pay matrix Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC.

2. Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Candidates will get a salary in level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)

3. Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Candidates will get a salary in level 5 of the pay matrix Rs. 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC.

4. Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive (100 vacancies), General Central Service (Group C) – Candidates will get a salary in level 4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

5. Security Assistant/Executive: Candidates will get a salary in Level 3 (Rs.21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

6. Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Candidates will get a salary in 7th CPC (Rs. 5200-20200 with grade pay of Rs. 2800 as per pre-revised scales of 6th CPC).

7. Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport): Candidates will get a salary in level 4 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.

8. Security Assistant (Motor Transport): Candidates will get a salary in level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC

9. Halwai Cum Cook: Candidates will get a salary in level 3 of the pay matrix Rs. 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC

10. Caretaker: Candidates will get a salary in level 5 (Rs. 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

How to apply for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022?

Willing officers can submit Bio-data duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded to the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.