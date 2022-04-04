Instahyre: Helping MNCs, start-ups hire the right talent

Instahyre, the AI-based hiring platform that has developed the Instamatch technology to connect employees with employers, has said it aims to grow 3X in employee strength and increase revenue by 4X this year.

Sarbojit Mallick, the co-founder of InstaHyre, told FE that the Instamatch helps identify the hiring company’s DNA and then matches it with the personality of prospective candidates. “This is done by analysing millions of complex data points and human interactions, and then mapping these using artificial intelligence and machine learning,” he said.

Mallick added that Instahyre has developed its product suite to target all experience levels of candidates. “For junior-level hiring, we have a bulk-hiring solution called Instahyre Drives. We have also developed a passive pool of candidates on our platform for hiring senior candidates,” he said. “We work with more than 20,000 companies—including Amazon, Walmart, Paypal, Uber, Oracle, Swiggy, Paytm and BYJUs—and have over 40 million candidates on our platform.”



As far as new hiring is concerned, he added in the organised sector a lot of hiring will happen in areas of data science, data analytics and tech roles related to mobile development, devops and backend infrastructure.

In 2021, Instahyre had on-boarded angels like Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Ashish Hemrajani and Parikshit Dar (founders of Bookmyshow), Khadim Batti (founders of Whatfix), Pavitar Singh (CTO of Sprinklr) and a bunch of other established industry and SaaS veterans.