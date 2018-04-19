IIM Nagpur Placements 2018: Truly inspiring! Tailor’s son bags highest salary package

Justin Fernandez is from Kollam in Kerala. (Photo: Studentslifeguide/ Facebook)

With strong determination and hard work, a person can achieve everything in life. A 27-year-old man from a humble background, Kerala’s Justin Fernandez, whose father runs a tailoring shop, has bagged a Rs 19 lakh package, the highest in campus placement at IIM-Nagpur. It had always been tough for the family to run the household, with total annual income of just Rs 50,000. Understanding the value of education, his aunt financed his studies till class XII.

Soon after completing his B.Tech from a government college through scholarships, Justin who is from Kollam in Kerala, started working for a software company for about 2 years, while preparing for MBA along with it. Justin got into IIM-Nagpur in his second attempt, after which he joined their MBA programme. He went on to outshine everyone in his batch, when Value Labs, a company based in Hyderabad offered him the job of an associate director with a huge package of Rs 19 lakh. The position and package offered to him are highest to any student of IIM-Nagpur.

Last year, the daughter of an autorickshaw cleared the Indian Economic Service (IES), which is conducted by the UPSC. A native of Agra, Megha Arora, stood eighth in the exam. Megha appeared in the written examination in May 2017, the result was announced on July 17. The interview result was out on September 23.

Megha had completed her class XII with 95 percent. After finishing her schooling, she did her graduation from Hansraj College of Delhi University. Following this, she also did postgraduation from Delhi School of Economics. While giving her the credit, her uncle Jasjit Arora, Megha said it was he who had inspired and prepared her to appear for the exam, that she cleared in a first attempt, dainikbhaskar.com had reported.