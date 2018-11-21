Infosys to create 1,200 jobs in Australia by 2020

By: | Updated: November 21, 2018 11:27 AM

Software major Infosys on Thursday said it will be creating 1,200 jobs and opening three innovation hubs in Australia by 2020 to reduce digital skills gap.

Infosys to create 1,200 jobs in Australia by 2020 (Reuters)

Software major Infosys on Thursday said it will be creating 1,200 jobs and opening three innovation hubs in Australia by 2020 to reduce digital skills gap. “We are creating 1,200 new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals and opening three innovation hubs by 2020 to accelerate digital leadership for our clients in Australia,” said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Australia to discuss bilateral issues

To meet Australia’s growing demand for digital expertise, the $11-billion Indian firm also formed an education ecosystem for providing learning opportunities.

“Of the 1,200 jobs, 40 per cent will be Australian university graduates from computer science and design. Academic partnerships will be strengthened to attract top graduate talent and ramp up skill building in the country,” the statement said.

