Indians are willing to upskill! Here are top three domains of interest

By Indian learners in 2022, data science was the top skill acquired. It was followed by software engineering and management, revealed upskilling trends report by Great Learning. Globally, more than 75 per cent of professionals consider upskilling essential to future-proof their careers, the report claimed.

In 2022, IT/ITES and BFSI were the leading sectors where professionals were upskilled. Manufacturing, educational services, and pharma were the other sectors, reported The Indian Express.

Interestingly, 24 per cent of Indians pursued upskilling for personal interest. This trend is commonly seen in mature markets like the USA. Meanwhile, in India, 42 per cent of professionals upskilled to secure a new job. 25 per cent of professionals aspired to gain career growth within their present company.

Also, the report said that the primary motivation for professionals with 0-8 years of work experience to upskill was to secure a new job. However, those with 8 years plus of experience wanted to gain career growth within their current company.

In their organisation, upskilling helped 43 per cent of professionals gain career growth. 23 per cent were able to switch to a different domain. A new job was secured by 18 per cent.

Additionally, trends in the report also reflected a shift in the way people view their careers. In shaping their paths and taking control of their futures, professionals are becoming more proactive. From the previous year, the desire to upskill among the people of India has increased by four points. Last year, 79 per cent of professionals were planning to upskill. In 2023, that number has increased to 83 per cent.