Indian women report better hybrid working experience, but feel ‘excluded’: Report

Women in India are having a better hybrid working experience but at the same time they are facing more of non-inclusive behaviour in 2023 than in 2022. According to women who were surveyed for the Deloitte’s Women @ Work report, one of the most common non-inclusive behaviour they faced was being talked over or being interrupted during official meetings, as per The Indian Express. In fact, as per the report, they complained of being left out of the meetings, informal interactions, and decisions.

The data, as reported by The Indian Express, suggests that even the women who are earning equally as their better halves, are still primary caregivers for their children and are 35% responsible for all domestic tasks including cleaning. It really isn’t a surprise as the idea that women should be the primary caregivers at home is deeply rooted in our culture and society. This is often reinforced by societal expectations and gender stereotypes that view women as nurturing and caretaking individuals.

Even if women in India earn an equal income to their partners, they may still be expected to prioritize their family responsibilities, including childcare and household chores. This can be due to a combination of factors, including cultural norms, gender roles, and societal expectations.

However, it’s important to note that not all families in India hold these beliefs, and there is a growing movement towards more equitable gender roles and shared responsibilities within households. Many women are breaking free from traditional gender roles and pursuing their career aspirations while still maintaining their family responsibilities.

One of the positive things that was reported in the survey data, as mentioned above, was that women are having a better hybrid experiences this year than in 2022. Although, there was a higher percentage of women who reported lack of flexibility, predictability around their employer’s expectations as compared to last year.