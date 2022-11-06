Indian women fly high! India has the most female commercial pilots in the world

Do you know that India has the maximum number of commercial women pilots in the world? Yes, you read it right. Compared to many “developed countries”, Indian women are making their presence felt in the aviation industry.

“Indian women fly high! Indian women fly high by leading the most female commercial pilots in the world,” tweeted MyGovIndia, on Sunday.

According to the data released by MyGovIndia, India has 12.4% women commercial pilots. The United Kingdom (UK), USA, Canada, and Australia have 4.7%, 5.5%, 7%, and 7.5% women commercial pilots, respectively. The source for the information is the International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISA+21). It is the world’s largest single donor of advanced flight scholarships for women. Reportedly, annually it awards aircraft type ratings and thousands of dollars in scholarship awards.

In India, women flying commercial airlines make up 20.6% of all pilots. If we talk globally, the number of women airline pilots is 3%. Interestingly, the overall number of female pilots in aviation has increased.

Indian women fly high!✈️



Indian women fly high by leading the most female commercial pilots in the world. pic.twitter.com/TukDTQ1Syw — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 6, 2022

ALSO READ Char Dham Yatra: From state govt to horses, mules owners, all stakeholders earn crores in revenue

First Indian woman to fly

Sarla Thakral was the first Indian woman to fly. She earned her aviation pilot license in 1936 in a Gypsy Moth solo. Thakral completed over 1000 hours of flight time. The country has been very successful at recruiting women to pilot commercial airliners. In 2014, fairer sex made up 11.6% of pilots.

In India, the aviation industry is broadly divided into military and civil aviation. India is the fastest-growing aviation market in the world according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The hub of the nation’s aviation manufacturing industry is Bangalore. Since 1924, the city has a 65% share of this economic sector. The government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme is further driving the growth of civil aviation and aviation infrastructure in the country. It was launched on 21st October 2016. It is a regional airport development program of the Government of India (GOI). It is part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of upgrading under-serviced air routes.