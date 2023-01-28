Indian students with no job may soon have to leave UK – Here’s why

Indian students currently living in the United Kingdom will soon have to leave the country if they are unable to find a job within six month after graduating. Reports suggest that the UK is planning to cut short the duration of the post-study visa for international students.

According to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, a list of new rules has been proposed for the UK Graduate Visa.

A report by The Times in the UK, reads that Braverman’s plan to cut the post-study stay for students in the UK comes at a time when the country has recorded a high rate of immigration.

However, this proposal has been highly criticised by the Department of Education in the UK.

What is the new proposal?

Under the current rules of the UK Graduate Visa, International students, including Indian Students can stay in the UK for a period of two years with a requirement of a job.

However, as per the new proposal suggested by the UK Home Secretary, the period is expected to be reduced to six months. If this proposal comes into effect then the students will either have to leave the country or get a job and apply for a work visa.

According to information leaked by The Times, the Department of Education is working towards blocking this proposal as it would impact the level of students who come to the UK for higher education and reduce its attractiveness.

Other than this, India and the UK are currently working on a Free Trade Agreement. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared in November 2022 that India and UK would begin the Young Professionals Scheme under which, graduate and skilled professionals between the ages of 18 to 30 years would be able to stay, work and live in the UK for 2 years, as per media reports.

