Indian Railways staff, their children get ‘special’ gift from Piyush Goyal: Here are details

The railway ministry sources said Goyal bought the copies of the 208-page book himself and sought details of the employees whose children were to appear for exams in coming months. (IE)

Weeks before they were to appear for their exams, children of around 3,000 employees of railway and coal ministries in Delhi received a personalised letter from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, along with a copy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’, asking them to take lessons from it, sources have revealed. The railway ministry sources said Goyal bought the copies of the 208-page book himself and sought details of the employees whose children were to appear for exams in coming months. He sent out around 3,100 copies to the employees, including railway and coal ministry PSUs, the sources said. They said Goyal bore the expenses for the books.

In the letters addressed to the employees and their children by name, Goyal said “in recent times, the competitive nature of exams is causing more stress than satisfaction, and is taking its toll” and recommended the prime minister’s book as a ready reckoner on how to deal with it. “In his unique style, Prime Minister Modi has simplified complex issues into 25 simple mantras.

The book helps students gain self-confidence and teaches them how to focus on the task at hand. It also guides parents on helping children discover their true potential… Prime Minister Modi speaks about honesty, forming bonds with our teachers, handling adverse situations to see them as opportunities and making a contribution to society,” he said.

Recently, Goyal had met a girl who had run away from her home because she failed in an exam, but was rescued at a railway station. He gifted her the book and spent time talking to her. “I am delighted to present this book to you as a personal souvenir for reading and encourage you to take out time for assimilating its lessons. I am confident that this will help everyone succeed not just in exams, but also in life. Wish you all the best, for your exams, and to quote Prime Minister Modi, ‘let us be warriors, not worriers’,” he said in the letters.