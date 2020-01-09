Indian Railways RCF recruitment: Applications invited for these posts – how to apply

Indian Railways RCF recruitment: The last date to apply is February 6.
Indian Railways RCF recruitment: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has issued a notification inviting applications for the post of apprentice. It is looking to fill up as many as 400 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 6.
Applicants are not required to sit for any exam. Based on class mark sheets as well as ITI certificates, a merit list will be released. Equal weightage will be given to both class X as well as certificate programme. As per the official notification, the final merit list will be created trade-wise.
Here’s how to apply
RCF recruitment: How to apply
1. Candidates may first visit the official website rcf.indianrailways.gov.in.
2. After this, they may click on the link ‘application form’.
3. Now, they are required to click on ‘user registration’.
4. The candidate may now fill their details and then verify
5. They may now login using their details
6. Candidates may ow fill up forms and also upload their images
7. Now, they are required to make payments
Age limit
While the minimum age of candidates must be 15, the maximum age must be 25, as on January 8, 2020. Please note that the upper age will be limited for SC/ST by 5 years. Relaxation will also be given to OBC and PwD candidates by 3 and 10 years respectively.
Education
Candidates must at least be class 10 pass along with an ITI certificate in order to apply.
Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable.
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has started receiving application forms from January 7, which will go on till February 6.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.