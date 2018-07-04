Indian Railways offers 1 lakh jobs! Check RRB recruitment 2018 exam date, syllabus, vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: The exam for the same will be conducted this year in the months of September, October and November.

RRB recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways is all set to fill in over one lakh vacancies by March-April next year as part of its latest recruitment drive, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said on Tuesday. Addressing the media, Lohani said that the Railways has received around 2.27 crore applications for about 1.10 lakh vacancies it had advertised earlier this year. The posts on offer will include seats for Railway Protection Force among others. The exam for the same will be conducted this year in the months of September, October and November.

“The appointments will be made by March-April 2019. By 10 July scrutiny of the 2.27 crore applications will be completed. We will complete their physical and psychological exams by December-January and by March they will be appointed,” Lohani said while discussing the jobs on offer.

RRB recruitment 2018: Posts that are to be filled by March-April 2019

Loco pilots and technicians- 26,502 posts

Group D- 62,907 posts

Railway Recruitment 2018: Languages in which the question paper will be provided to candidates

The question paper made available to the candidates will be in 15 languages- Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu. This step has been taken to ensure that equal opportunity is given to all candidates across the country.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Syllabus and Question Type for Group D Posts-

Mathematics: Number system, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work; Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern etc.

General Intelligence and reasoning Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General Science: The syllabus shall cover Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10th standard level.

General Awareness on current affairs in Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance.