Indian Railways Job bonanza! Recruitment drive for 1.3 lakh vacancies to be launched soon

The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in non-technical popular categories can register online from February 28.

The railways is going to launch a massive recruitment drive to fill up 1.3 lakh vacancies in various categories which are essential for smooth and safe running of trains, a statement from the ministry said. An Indicative Notice will be published in Employment News on the forthcoming recruitments on Saturday, it said. The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in non-technical popular categories can register online from February 28.

The posts include junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist, commercial apprentice, station master and others. The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from March 4 in paramedical categories like staff nurse, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, ECG technician, lab assistant, lab superintendent.

On March 8, online registration will open for candidates eligible for ministerial and isolated categories like stenographer, chief assistant, junior translator (Hindi). In all, there are expected to be 30,000 vacancies in the above three recruitments.

In addition, railways will also recruit about one lakh staff in Level-1 (erstwhile Group-D Categories) for which online registration would open on March 12. There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). The railways is already in the process of recruiting over 1.5 lakh candidates in various safety categories.