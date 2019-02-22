Indian Railways Job bonanza! Recruitment drive for 1.3 lakh vacancies to be launched soon

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 9:16 PM

An Indicative Notice will be published in Employment News on the forthcoming recruitments on Saturday, it said.

Indian Railways Job, indian railways, indian railways jobs, railways vacancy, indian railways non technical vacancy, jobs, indian railways jobs news, jobs in indian railways, latest jobs vacancy in railwaysThe eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in non-technical popular categories can register online from February 28.

The railways is going to launch a massive recruitment drive to fill up 1.3 lakh vacancies in various categories which are essential for smooth and safe running of trains, a statement from the ministry said. An Indicative Notice will be published in Employment News on the forthcoming recruitments on Saturday, it said. The eligible candidates for the first tranche of recruitments in non-technical popular categories can register online from February 28.

The posts include junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist, commercial apprentice, station master and others. The next tranche of recruitment will be available for online registration with effect from March 4 in paramedical categories like staff nurse, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, ECG technician, lab assistant, lab superintendent.

Also read| IB Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 318 posts at Intelligence Bureau – check how to apply

On March 8, online registration will open for candidates eligible for ministerial and isolated categories like stenographer, chief assistant, junior translator (Hindi). In all, there are expected to be 30,000 vacancies in the above three recruitments.
In addition, railways will also recruit about one lakh staff in Level-1 (erstwhile Group-D Categories) for which online registration would open on March 12. There will be reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non creamy layer) and for the first time there will be reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. Besides, there will be reservation of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Ex-Serviceman (ExSM). The railways is already in the process of recruiting over 1.5 lakh candidates in various safety categories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian Railways Job bonanza! Recruitment drive for 1.3 lakh vacancies to be launched soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition