Indian Railways issues clarification on fake RPF job alert! Check if you got scammed

Indian Railways has issued a clarification regarding fake notification for recruitment to the post of Railway Protection Force (RPF). The move comes after a fictitious message circulated on the social media websites claiming recruitment of 19,800 posts of Constables in RPF. In a statement the Ministry of Railways said that no such notification has been issued. “It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all,” the Ministry said.

The Railways’ has also asked the aspirants that getting a permanent government job in railways by giving bribes can land one in jail. So it advised the aspirants to choose the right path of success.

Meanwhile, from this year onwards, the recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The IRMS Examination will be a two-tier examination – Preliminary Screening Examination, Written exam and Personal interview.

The syllabus for the IRMS examination’s qualifying papers and optional subjects will be similar to the Civil Services Examination (CSE).

Education qualification for IRMS examination:-

The willing applicants must have a degree in Engineering or Commerce or Chartered Accountancy, from a government recognised university.

As per the UPSC 2023 annual programme, the Civil Service Preliminary examination is scheduled to be notified and held on February 01, 2023 and May 28, 2023 respectively.

Earlier this month, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of three zones – South Eastern Railway (SER), North Western Railway (NWR), and South Central Railway (SCR), had issued a notification for recruitment to fill 7,914 posts. The vacancies have been listed to fill the post of Apprentices.