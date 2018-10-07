Indian Railway to hold world’s largest recruitment drive, 2.37 crore applicants apply for 1.27 lakh posts

Indian Railway to hold world’s largest recruitment drive

India’s largest employer- Indian Railway is about to conduct the world largest employment drive. A total of 2.37 crore applicants (the figure which is 15 times higher than the number of students who had appeared for Class X examination in 2018) are competing for 1.27 lakh posts. This is for the second time in last two years and during the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Indian Railways is hiring candidates for the vacant posts. The posts range from Assistant Loco pilots, technicians to gangmen and trackmen.

Educational Qualification:

For Group D posts, the applicants must possess the degree of ITI (Industrial Training Institute) along with matriculation certificate.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the willing candidates is 18 to 31 years. However, the government has increased the age limit for Assistant Loco pilots and technicians by two years.

Exam pattern:-

(1) General written test- The test will be of online mode which will cover subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence, Reasoning and Current Affairs.

(2) Physical test

Aims:-

Ashwani Lohani, Chairman of Railway Board has said that the recruitment drive aims to fill the vacant posts in the safety category and for proper maintenance. “We need to fill up existing vacancies in the safety category posts. Our services have increased manifold, so has the pressure on the system for maintenance. This massive recruitment drive is crucial in that respect,” says Lohani, reports The Indian Express.

The importance of conducting such a huge recruitment comes following the spate of derailments, resulting in deaths like the derailment of Kalinga Utkal Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli. The recruitment drive will fill the posts which fell vacant in the last four years, especially in Group D category.

According to the report, around 45,000 employees of the national transporter are retiring every year. The last recruitment drive was conducted in February 2017. The advertisement published at that time notified for the hiring of 18,252 posts. However, it received around 92 lakh applications of which only 2.73 candidates were allowed to attend for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam. A total of three days in several shifts were held for the RRB exam across 800 centres in the country. The posts for which the examination was conducted includes inquiry-cum-reservation clerk, junior accounts assistant, traffic and commercial apprentices and assistant station master. However, around 14,000 (approx) applicants were successful in getting the job.

Meanwhile, this time, the largest hiring drive of the Indian Railway will be held at a total of 440 exam centres located in 116 cities. A total of five lakh candidates will appear for the test each day. A total of 100 special trains will ferry the candidates for the drive. In August 2018, about 47.56 lakh applicants from across the country had appeared for the test of 26,052 vacancies in Group C category. The ongoing recruitment drive for the Group D posts will continue till December 2018. Around 1.9 crore candidates are applying for 62,907 vacant posts. The railway is spending a sum of Rs 800 crore of the recruitment drive.

Once the examination is complete, the national carrier will publish the answer key to each question paper. The Railways have also made a provision of raising objections if any candidate found any problems, which will be adjudged by a committee of teachers. The entire process will cost a period of one month.