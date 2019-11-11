Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Applications invited for several posts for 10th pass candidates

The last date of submission of online application form is December 8, 2019, by 11:30 pm.

The South Central Railways (SCR) has issued an official notification inviting applications for recruitment to several posts. One can apply for the vacancy by visiting the official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date of submission of online application form is December 8, 2019, by 11:30 pm.

Important dates-

Opening date of online application form- November 9, 2019

Last date to submit online application form- December 8, 2019

Vacancy details-

There are 4,103 posts that are likely to be filled through the said vacancy.

Age limit-

The minimum age of the candidate should be 15 years. However, the maximum age limit has been capped at 24 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ ST, age relaxation of five years is there while for candidates belonging to OBC/ PwD, age relaxation is up to three to 10 years.

Educational qualification-

The interested individuals need to qualify class 10 or any equivalent level of education with a minimum 50 per cent marks along with an ITI certificate.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to submit an application fee of Rs 100. The payment needs to be done through SBI.

Know how to apply-

1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, the applicants need to click on ‘ACT apprentice 2019 – online application registration’.

3) A new page will appear on the screen after clicking.

4) The applicant should read the instructions as given on the page and after reading, click on ‘proceed for filling up of application’.

5) One should register themselves using basic details.

6) Fill the application form and upload image as per the size mentioned.

7) After completion, make the fee payment.

The candidates should keep in mind that an application once submitted online, will not be edited or modified. One can see their application form by entering details such as Mobile Number, Date of Birth and Application Number.